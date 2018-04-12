New Music Video: Fresh Dollar – Faya Faya — Nigeria Today

New Music Video: Fresh Dollar – Faya Faya

Starring Tonto Dikeh and Prod. by DJ Coublon, Fresh Dolla unleashes ‘Faya Faya’ video! Emerging pop superstar Fresh Dolla is on a winning streak as he releases his new banger titled ‘Faya Faya’. A potential banger and with every ingredient to be a monster hit. The consistent hitmaker DJ Coublon brings this finest production to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

