New Music + Video: Rolay Bondo feat. Peruzzi – New Wave — Nigeria Today

New Music + Video: Rolay Bondo feat. Peruzzi – New Wave

Nigerian Indie Record Label, Judah Music Entertainment, introduces their newest signee, female rapper, Rolay Bondo. Having collaborated with DMW artist, Peruzzi on her debut single and video (directed by Unlimited L.A) titled New Wave, Rolay Bondo has already set her anticipation bar high. New Wave is a jam that most listeners will be able to identify to, guaranteed […]

