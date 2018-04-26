 New report signals importance of ports to economic growth - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New report signals importance of ports to economic growth – Ghana Business News

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

New report signals importance of ports to economic growth
Ghana Business News
A new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has identified ports and shipping sector in Africa as potentials for economic growth and unlocking of investment opportunities. The report, 'Strengthening Africa's gateways to trade', which was developed in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.