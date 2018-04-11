New S Leone leader visits Senegal on first trip abroad - News24 — Nigeria Today

New S Leone leader visits Senegal on first trip abroad – News24
News24
New S Leone leader visits Senegal on first trip abroad
News24
Sierra Leone's new President Julius Maada Bio has met with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall in Dakar on his first foreign trip since taking office last week, officials said on Wednesday. Bio said after their talks late on Tuesday that the pair had …
