New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens
Vanguard
“We are married to Fela, we are not prostitutes. Anybody wey no get sense, call us Ashawo, Fela go deal with am…” chorused all the 27 ladies that made up Fela's Kalakuta Queens. After heated argument, shouting and throwing of tantrums by the ladies …
Kalakuta Republic Museum is a testament to Fela Kuti's legacy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!