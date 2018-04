New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens – Vanguard

New theatrical piece captures Fela and his Kalakuta Queens

Vanguard

“We are married to Fela, we are not prostitutes. Anybody wey no get sense, call us Ashawo, Fela go deal with am…” chorused all the 27 ladies that made up Fela's Kalakuta Queens. After heated argument, shouting and throwing of tantrums by the ladies …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest