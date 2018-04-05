New Video: Aramide – Magic — Nigeria Today

New Video: Aramide – Magic
Aramide’s Magic video is here and it is colorful! The Afrosoul queen is thoughtful, playful and full of expressions throughout the three minutes, twenty seconds video. The video was directed by Bash’em. Signed to Baseline Music, Aramide’s second album is due for release this year. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Aramide – Magic appeared first on BellaNaija
