New Video: Boj x Ajebutter22 – Yawa — Nigeria Today

New Video: Boj x Ajebutter22 – Yawa

Ajebutter22 and Boj have come together to create an amazing body of work, fusing their distinctive sounds to make a timeless piece.

The two have released the video to their hit single “Yawa.” “Yawa” was dropped a few weeks back off their collaborative Ep titled ‘Make E No Cause Fight’ which is set to drop soon.

See the video below:

