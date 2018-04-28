 New Video: Boj x Ajebutter22 – Yawa — Nigeria Today
New Video: Boj x Ajebutter22 – Yawa

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Video: Boy x Ajebutter22 – Yawa | BellaNaijaAjebutter22 and Boj have come together to create an amazing body of work, fusing their distinctive sounds to make a timeless piece.

The two have released the video to their hit single “Yawa.” “Yawa” was dropped a few weeks back off their collaborative Ep titled ‘Make E No Cause Fight’ which is set to drop soon.

See the video below:

