New Video: ClassiQ feat. M.I – GUDU — Nigeria Today

New Video: ClassiQ feat. M.I – GUDU

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Arewa Mafia front runner ClassiQ has released the dopest video for his banger- GUDU– where he features African hip hop legend M.I Abaga. An authentic visualization of what true hip hop culture is. The video was shot by The Myth. Hit Play below!

