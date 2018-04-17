New Video: Dammy Krane – Shaku Shaku — Nigeria Today

New Video: Dammy Krane – Shaku Shaku
Dammy Krane continues to churn out content and this makes it his 5th content in about a week! Here’s the video for one of his latest singles titled Shaku Shaku. As the title of the single suggest, the visuals features several variations of the trending dance step in the country Shaku Skaku. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Dammy Krane – Shaku Shaku appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!