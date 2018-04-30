New Video: DJ Consequence, Iyanya & SammyLee – Body On Me — Nigeria Today

New Video: DJ Consequence, Iyanya & SammyLee – Body On Me

Rising star Sammylee teams up with DJ Consequence and Iyanya for a new song called “Body On Me“.

The song was produced by Runtinz and the video, which was shot by Director K in Lagos, has also been released.

Check on it!

