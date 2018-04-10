 New Video: E.L – Overdose — Nigeria Today
New Video: E.L – Overdose

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Ghanaian hitmaker E.L finally releases the visuals to a song he dropped late last year, titled Overdose. The song was produced by PeeOnDaBeat, and the video was directed by Trebla & Wowa.  Hit Play below! ﻿

