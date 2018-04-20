New Video: Eugy – Tick Tock — Nigeria Today

New Video: Eugy – Tick Tock
Eugy, the UK based Ghanaian singer, has blessed us with the video to his song “Tick Tock.”
The video was shot on the streets of Ghana. Watch below:
