New Video: Jaywon feat. Idowest, Mr Real, Ichaba, Gabzy & Toyin Of life – Masun (Stay Woke) — Nigeria Today

New Video: Jaywon feat. Idowest, Mr Real, Ichaba, Gabzy & Toyin Of life – Masun (Stay Woke)
Jaywon shares the official music video for the street anthem ‘Masun (Stay Woke),’ produced by OY Beats and features Idowest, Mr Real, Ichaba, Gabzy and Toyin of Life.
OY Beats packs a punch with this production as Jaywon led an all-star feature to deliver a certified street anthem
