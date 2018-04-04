New Video : Ric Hassani- Believe Ft Olamide & Falz (Extended Remix) — Nigeria Today

New Video : Ric Hassani- Believe Ft Olamide & Falz (Extended Remix)

Falz & Olamide joins Ric Hassani on his beautiful track , Love song and smash hit definitely deserves the best music video “Believe“ The video was directed by Adasa Cookey.

The post New Video : Ric Hassani- Believe Ft Olamide & Falz (Extended Remix) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

