New Video: Sammy Lee Ft. Iyanya, DJ Consequence – Body On Me — Nigeria Today

New Video: Sammy Lee Ft. Iyanya, DJ Consequence – Body On Me





Fast Rising Nigerian Star, Sammy Lee teams up with former mavin records Singer Iyanya & DJ Consequence on this banger, titled “Body On Me”.

“Body On Me” which was produced by Runtinz was released along with the video, The video was shot in Lagos by Director K.

Watch the Video:







