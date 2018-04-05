New Video: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem — Nigeria Today

New Video: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem

Certified hit maker, Timaya alias Papi Chulo, drops the video for his previously released single, Ah Blem Blem, another verified hit. Produced by Micon Beatz, the Clarence Peters directed video was shot at a prime location in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch out for the cameo by the new DM Records signee, King Perryy. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

