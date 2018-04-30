New Video: Tjan feat. Mayorkun – Sotey — Nigeria Today

New Video: Tjan feat. Mayorkun – Sotey

Following his 2018 debut single, talented vocalist Tjan dishes a captivating story line visual for the song “Sotey” featuring DMW super act Mayorkun.

The video, which was shot in the UK by Visionary Pictures, is crisp, fresh and got all the perks of another favourite for RnB lovers.

Check on it!



