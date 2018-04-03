New Video: Yung6ix – Ferragamo — Nigeria Today

New Video: Yung6ix – Ferragamo
Off his most recent album – High Star, rapper – Yung6ix dishes out the visuals to one of the standout songs on the LP titled Ferragamo. The lush visuals was directed by Unlimited L.A. Hit Play below!
