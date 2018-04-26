New Zealand women call up Watkin, Bezuidenhout for England tour - ESPN — Nigeria Today

New Zealand women call up Watkin, Bezuidenhout for England tour – ESPN
New Zealand women call up Watkin, Bezuidenhout for England tour
Jess Watkin, the 19-year old Central Districts allrounder, and Bernadine Bezuidenhout, the former South African international, have been called up to the New Zealand women squad for their upcoming tour of England and Ireland. The duo was included in a …
Jess Watkin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout called up for UK tour
Two debutants for White Ferns' tour to England and Ireland
Cricket: Young talent gets its chance on New Zealand women's tour of Britain
