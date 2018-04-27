Newcastle Manager Rafael Benitez Confirms He’s In Talks With The Club Over Future — Nigeria Today

Newcastle Manager Rafael Benitez Confirms He’s In Talks With The Club Over Future

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has announced talks over his future at the club are under way.

Rafa Benitez has a year left on his current deal but gave away little detail about the progress of the discussions at his prematch news conference on Friday.

“We have had conversations and we will have conversations next week,” he said. “My representatives are talking with [managing director] Lee Charnley and that’s it.”

Benitez joined Newcastle in March 2016 and after a season in the Championship has guided the Magpies to their current standing of 10th in the Premier League this term.

Benitez also joked that there could be a place on Tyneside for departing Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta.

He said with a smile: “Has he said to which team he will go or not? Maybe we can prepare something for him right now.”

The post Newcastle Manager Rafael Benitez Confirms He’s In Talks With The Club Over Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

