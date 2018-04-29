Newly Wed Actor, Gabriel Afolayan And Wife Chill As They Smoke Shisha Together — Nigeria Today

Newly Wed Actor, Gabriel Afolayan And Wife Chill As They Smoke Shisha Together
Newly wed Nollywood actor and musician, Gabriel Afolayan and his beautiful wife shared some photos of themselves chilling and enjoying at a joint smoking shisha together.Gabriel Afolayan
Source – Gistreel
The post Newly Wed Actor, Gabriel Afolayan And Wife Chill As They Smoke Shisha Together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!