 News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases – The Standard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases
The Standard
The Kenyan court system has over the years been burdened by numerous cases that sometimes span years before their conclusion. The judiciary alongside the Nairobi Center for International Arbitration are now pushing for the adoption of alternative

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.