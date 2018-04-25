News Services Group Officially Announces the Rebranding of ME NewsWire to AETOSWire — Nigeria Today

News Services Group Officially Announces the Rebranding of ME NewsWire to AETOSWire
News Services Group (NSG) officially announces the rebranding of its news distribution arm ME NewsWire to AETOSWire. Tony AbiHanna, President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire and Esmaa News, explained the reason behind this timely move: “In 10 years, we have grown exponentially as a company. Middle East (ME) NewsWire as a name no longer encompasses the real […]
The post News Services Group Officially Announces the Rebranding of ME NewsWire to AETOSWire appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!