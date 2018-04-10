Next edition of #BBNaija must hold in Nigeria – Censors board — Nigeria Today

Next edition of #BBNaija must hold in Nigeria – Censors board

Censors Board wants next edition of BBNaija held in Nigeria

The National Film and Video Censors Board has said Nigeria has what it takes to host Big Brother Naija in the country.

According to Punch, Executive Director of the Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas, made this known in an interview.

Thomas complained that the show makes “a lot of money” from Nigerians, and so should be produced in the country.

He said:

If it is Big Brother Africa, they can host that anywhere; but the one for Nigeria should be hosted in Nigeria.

Nigeria has what it takes to host the show; after all, there are many multinational/telecommunication companies hitherto operating hitch-free in the country.

If the organisers are talking about lack of available infrastructure as an excuse, then how is MTN operating successfully 24/7 in this same country?

If MTN, a similar South African company, has been surviving in this country, then I don’t think anybody has an excuse for not hosting BBNaija in Nigeria.

They are making a lot of money from Nigerians here, so, we want them to host it here.

He also addressed the issue of the show airing adult content. It’s rated 18, he said, and parents should restrict their kids from watching it.

He said:

A couple of the scenes are adult content and that is where parental guidance comes in.

Parents can always block the watching of some scenes within a particular period or in totality.

It is not government’s responsibility to assume the parental roles of moral upbringing of children in their homes.

The post Next edition of #BBNaija must hold in Nigeria – Censors board appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

