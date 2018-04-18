 NFF approves N200million for Women league, others - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
NFF approves N200million for Women league, others – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports


NFF approves N200million for Women league, others
*to pay thank you visit on Gov Udom. The board of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved annual support of the Nigeria National (NNL), Nationwide League one and Nigeria women football league (NWFL) to the tune of N200 million. The information
