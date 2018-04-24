 NFF Electoral Committee Begins Work — Nigeria Today
NFF Electoral Committee Begins Work

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The NFF Electoral Committee has commenced work in preparation for the 2018 NFF Elections, scheduled for Saturday, 29th September 2018. Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu told thenff.com at the weekend that a number of meetings have been held already with the objective of ensuring adequate preparedness of the panel for the task […]

