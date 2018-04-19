NFF pays Rohr, others salary till after Russia 2018 — Nigeria Today

NFF pays Rohr, others salary till after Russia 2018

Nigeria Football Federation said it has paid full salaries of all the coaches in its employ, till after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The NFF in communique after a meeting of its executive committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Super Eagles preparations for the World Cup are in full gear as it praised AITEO, its premium partner, for paying its partnership fee, which enabled the federation to pay the coaches.

Also the NFF expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting and encouraging all the national teams.

The executive committee also gave kudos to the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State towards the qualification of the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

“Players and officials of the Super Eagles will pay a courtesy visit on Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo after they commence camping in Nigeria for the match against Democratic Republic of Congo,” said the communique.

The NFF directed the Secretariat to work at a fast pace and diligently too, and to finalize within the next few days all travel and other logistics, as well as accommodation arrangements in Russia, for the Nigerian Contingent to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The post NFF pays Rohr, others salary till after Russia 2018 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

