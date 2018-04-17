NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People — Nigeria Today

NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People
A Mongolian non-governmental organization (NGO) announced Monday that it launched a special-purpose mobile portal, “Bird 1.0,” for communication of disabled people in Mongolia for the first time. This app was created by Bird developers NGO, with the aim to facilitate communication of disabled people, support them, and provide inclusive education of children with disabilities. The […]
