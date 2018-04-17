NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People — Nigeria Today

NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People

A Mongolian non-governmental organization (NGO) announced Monday that it launched a special-purpose mobile portal, “Bird 1.0,” for communication of disabled people in Mongolia for the first time. This app was created by Bird developers NGO, with the aim to facilitate communication of disabled people, support them, and provide inclusive education of children with disabilities. The […]

The post NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

