 NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People — Nigeria Today
NGO Launches Communication App For Disabled People

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A Mongolian non-governmental organization (NGO) announced Monday that it launched a special-purpose mobile portal, “Bird 1.0,” for communication of disabled people in Mongolia for the first time. This app was created by Bird developers NGO, with the aim to facilitate communication of disabled people, support them, and provide inclusive education of children with disabilities. The […]

