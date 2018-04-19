Ngyab 2018-04-19 09:28:52 — Nigeria Today

Ngyab 2018-04-19 09:28:52

Nollywood Actress Oge Okoye who has been off for a while on set is back again. She appeared in a stunning outfit while on location of a movie. See Below..

The post appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

