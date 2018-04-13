 Nicki Minaj Allegedly Disses Cardi B In New Leaked Track ‘Half Back’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Disses Cardi B In New Leaked Track ‘Half Back’

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj might have escalated after a new track from her upcoming album was leaked online and it had lyrics that seemingly dissed the former stripper and Bodak Yellow rapper. The two have had a rather colourful history with Nicki Minaj only recently claiming that Cardi B and her […]

The post Nicki Minaj Allegedly Disses Cardi B In New Leaked Track ‘Half Back’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.