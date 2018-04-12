 Nicki Minaj claims Cardi B has never shown her “Genuine Love” & the Internet Reacts — Nigeria Today
Nicki Minaj claims Cardi B has never shown her “Genuine Love” & the Internet Reacts

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Following the release of her latest singles, Barbie Tingz and Chun Li, Nicki Minaj in an interview on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show earlier today, spoke about Cardi B, Meek Mill, Drake and more. Nicki Minaj said that Cardi’s “disregard” of her verse on Migos‘ Motor Sport where she featured alongside the Bodak Yellow star hurt […]

