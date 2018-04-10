Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz) — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz)

The iconic female rapper, Nicki Minaj is back on stage to trill her fans. The wait is officially over as Nicki seems to have jumpstarted her countdown to announce two upcoming singles on the way. Widely regarded as one of the top women in rap, Nicki has historically proven her rank atop the throne with fans. Speculation […]

The post Nicki Minaj New Album Cover 2018 (Chun Li & Barbie Tingz) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

