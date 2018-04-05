Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Boyfriend Robbed At Gunpoint, Culprits Caught After Police Chase — Nigeria Today

Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Boyfriend Robbed At Gunpoint, Culprits Caught After Police Chase
Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels was the victim of a robbery which was carried out at gunpoint. The rapper claimed that the incident happened Monday (Apr. 2) in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. While speaking to WWPR-FM, the 36-year-old claimed that two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to […]
The post Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Boyfriend Robbed At Gunpoint, Culprits Caught After Police Chase appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!