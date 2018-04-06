Niger Basin: NBA Launches $300m AfDB Fund - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Niger Basin: NBA Launches $300m AfDB Fund – SaharaReporters.com
Niger Basin: NBA Launches $300m AfDB Fund
The Executive Secretary of Niger Basin Authority (NBA) Dr Abderahim on Friday announced the establishment of a 300-million dollar fund with the African Development Bank, for technical and environmental studies to protect the basin. DR Hamid made this …
NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin
