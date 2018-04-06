 Niger Delta Amnesty Coordinator, Dokubo speaks on his focus — Nigeria Today
Niger Delta Amnesty Coordinator, Dokubo speaks on his focus

Newly-appointed Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo, has said he would focus more on the reintegration aspect of the programme, adding that he would not accommodate new entrants into the programme. Recall that Buhari had last month sacked Brigadier-General Paul […]

