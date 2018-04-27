Niger Delta Is The Most Neglected Region In The World, Says Dickson - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Niger Delta Is The Most Neglected Region In The World, Says Dickson – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Niger Delta Is The Most Neglected Region In The World, Says Dickson
SaharaReporters.com
Bayelsa State Governor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, Thursday said after 60 years of oil exploration and export from the Niger Delta, the region has nothing to show for it, stressing that, the region is the most neglected and underdeveloped in the …
Ex-militants vow to stop protection of oil facilities
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!