Niger Government disburses N1bn loan to small scale businesses — Nigeria Today

Niger Government disburses N1bn loan to small scale businesses

The Niger State Government on Saturday said it had disbursed N1 billion loan to improve the capacity of small scale businesses in the state.

Alhaji Danjuma Sallau, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy said this in Minna during a reception organised in his honour by the Association of Small Scale Businesses Operators.

Sallau said that government was doing everything possible to create enabling environment to enhance businesses, so as to uplift the standard of living of the people.

According to him, “very soon another N1 billion will be released to cushion the effect of economic hardship in doing business.’’

He advised the small business operators to explore the opportunity created by government to improve their businesses.

The Commissioner said that the ministry was determined to ensure effective information dissemination of government policies and programmes using the state media outfit.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Saidu, the association’s Chairman said that its 2, 000 members were yet to benefit from government loan and called for their inclusion.

Saidu who was represented by Malam Musa Kala, Secretary of the association, appealed to government to ensure adequate publicity of its policies and programmes to enable the people benefit from them.

He said that the association would support government efforts aimed at improving the living standard of the people.

