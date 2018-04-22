Nigeria: Abuja Airport Second Runway to Gulp N63B, Says Minister - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Abuja Airport Second Runway to Gulp N63B, Says Minister – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Abuja Airport Second Runway to Gulp N63B, Says Minister
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said construction of the second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is projected to cost N63b, adding that although N10b was proposed for its construction in the 2017 budget …
