Nigeria: AfDB invests $50 million in DBN - Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: AfDB invests $50 million in DBN
(Ecofin Agency) – African Development Bank (AfDB) has finalized a $50 million equity participation investment in the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), a financial institution currently being established in Nigeria. In addition to this commitment from …
