Nigeria and Australia 2018 - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Nigeria and Australia 2018 – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Nigeria and Australia 2018
Daily Sun
The 21st Commonwealth Games ended in a celebratory mood on April 15 in Gold Coast, Australia. About 6,000 athletes from 71 countries participated in the Games. Nigeria's representatives at the games included 92 athletes, who participated in nine events …
Dalung harps on Commonwealth Games success
Team Nigeria's performance was great — Oreweme
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!