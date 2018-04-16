Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories - Insidethegames.biz — Nigeria Today

Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories – Insidethegames.biz
Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories
Nigeria and Ghana have made strong starts to their World T20 qualifying campaign by earning victories in their opening two matches in Lagos. Hosts Nigeria began the tournament with a comfortable victory over Sierra Leone at the Tafawa Balewa Square …
