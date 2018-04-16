 Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories - Insidethegames.biz — Nigeria Today
Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories – Insidethegames.biz

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports


Nigeria and Ghana begin World T20 qualifying campaign with victories
Nigeria and Ghana have made strong starts to their World T20 qualifying campaign by earning victories in their opening two matches in Lagos. Hosts Nigeria began the tournament with a comfortable victory over Sierra Leone at the Tafawa Balewa Square
Nigeria Today
