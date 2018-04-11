 Nigeria and the challenges of Universal Health Coverage - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria and the challenges of Universal Health Coverage – The Punch

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria and the challenges of Universal Health Coverage
The Punch
“Health is a human right. No one should get sick and die just because they are poor, or because they cannot access the health services they need”. –Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Health is wealth, so says the golden adage. A

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.