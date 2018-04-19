Nigeria can bridge electricity gap with microgrids —Kane - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria can bridge electricity gap with microgrids —Kane – The Punch
|
Nigeria can bridge electricity gap with microgrids —Kane
The Punch
The Managing Director for Africa, Eaton, a power management company. Mr. Seydou Kane, in this interview with 'FEMI ASU, says the adoption of microgrids can help bridge the huge electricity gap in Nigeria. what are your thoughts on the Nigerian power …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!