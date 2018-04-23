Nigeria Can Produce 50m Pencils Yearly – Wabote — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Can Produce 50m Pencils Yearly – Wabote

The executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, has said that with a total number of 24 million pupils in Nigeria’s primary schools, requiring 50 million pencils yearly, Nigeria can create new jobs and generate huge income if the pencils are produced locally. Speaking on the topic “Sustaining Local Content […]

The post Nigeria Can Produce 50m Pencils Yearly – Wabote appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

