Nigeria can’t survive another 4 years of APC — Secondus — Nigeria Today

Nigeria can’t survive another 4 years of APC — Secondus

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, said Nigeria cannot survive another four years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, Secondus urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling party in next year’s general elections.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, said he made the call while addressing party members and supporters at a rally organised by the North-west zone of the party in Katsina State to formally welcome decamping members to the party.

He said Nigerians canno longer endure the hunger and hardship brought about by the APC-led Federal Government.

Secondus told the gathering that the government was threatening the unity of the country by turning Nigerians against themselves.

“In Katsina State, APC has nothing to show outside what late Umaru Yar Adua and Ibrahim Shema did for you. PDP is the only party that has the interest of the people at heart; it’s the only party that will guarantee national unity,” Secondus was quoted to have said.

According to the statement, Governors Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State; and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State attended the rally, among other leaders of the party.

