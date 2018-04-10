Nigeria capital market indicators rebound by 0.17% - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria capital market indicators rebound by 0.17% – Vanguard
The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday rebounded by 0.17 per cent following gains by Mobil and Dangote Cement. All-Share Index rose by 69.86 points or 0.17 per cent to close at higher at 40,499.04 compared to 40,429.18 …
