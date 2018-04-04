Nigeria Customs Gets New Uniform — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Customs Gets New Uniform

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved an additional uniform that will give officers and men variety that can be worn depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The additional uniform which was officially presented to the public by the acting deputy comptroller-general of Customs in charge of Tariff and […]

The post Nigeria Customs Gets New Uniform appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

