Nigeria Customs Launches New Uniform — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Customs Launches New Uniform

The Nigeria Customs Service has launched the newly introduced additional uniform for its officers. The uniform was showcased by the Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCG) Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu Mairo and the national public relations officer, DC Attah Joseph. The Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali has been heavily criticized for not wearing […]

