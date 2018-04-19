 Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy

Guardian

Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy
AllAfrica.com
A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, wednesday asked the federal government to furnish him with the cost of fuel subsidy and volumes of petroleum products imported into the country between December 2017 and March 2018. Falana equally rejected
