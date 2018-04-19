Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Falana Gives Govt Seven Days to Release Spending On Fuel Subsidy
AllAfrica.com
A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, wednesday asked the federal government to furnish him with the cost of fuel subsidy and volumes of petroleum products imported into the country between December 2017 and March 2018. Falana equally rejected …
NNPC's Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products
NNPC advocates R&D for local content growth
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!